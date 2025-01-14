Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GS. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6,300.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 63 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.08, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 608,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,404,774. The trade was a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total transaction of $1,061,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,435.50. This trade represents a 16.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,940 shares of company stock worth $13,717,979 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $677.00 to $639.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $569.00 to $608.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.31.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS opened at $563.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $584.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $526.74. The company has a market cap of $176.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.07 and a 1-year high of $612.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

