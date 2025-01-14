Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Has $4.18 Million Stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,801 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,773,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,361,000 after buying an additional 646,364 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 44.2% in the third quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 4,409,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,843 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,646,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,707,000 after purchasing an additional 369,343 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,475,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,076,000 after purchasing an additional 317,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,223,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,080,000 after purchasing an additional 36,070 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $18.81. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.98.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.3386 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

