Signet Financial Management LLC Makes New Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 640 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,350,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its stake in Stryker by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 665 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in Stryker by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 3,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total value of $21,131,303.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,879,954.90. This trade represents a 36.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Stryker from $411.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $370.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stryker

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $360.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $375.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.09. The firm has a market cap of $137.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $307.23 and a one year high of $398.20.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.10. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 36.01%.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.