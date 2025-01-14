Signet Financial Management LLC Makes New Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 640 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,350,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its stake in Stryker by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 665 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in Stryker by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 3,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Stryker
In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total value of $21,131,303.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,879,954.90. This trade represents a 36.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stryker
Stryker Price Performance
NYSE:SYK opened at $360.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $375.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.09. The firm has a market cap of $137.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $307.23 and a one year high of $398.20.
Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.10. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.
Stryker Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 36.01%.
Stryker Profile
Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Stryker
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 2 Stocks to Gain From Trump Universal Tariffs on Critical Imports
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Rigetti Computing, Inc.: Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Delta Can Fly to New Highs in 2025; Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.