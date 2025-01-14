Signet Financial Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $287.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $295.35 and a 200 day moving average of $282.80. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $233.43 and a 52 week high of $302.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.