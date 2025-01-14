Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.130-0.170 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.7 million-$18.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.6 million.

NASDAQ:SVCO opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.19. Silvaco Group has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $21.59.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Silvaco Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Silvaco Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Silvaco Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Silvaco Group from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

In related news, insider Eric Guichard sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $179,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,315.38. This trade represents a 30.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

