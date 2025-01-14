Sivia Capital Partners LLC Has $3.40 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,813 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.7% of Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 27,272 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 93,311 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,610 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $121,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,417 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,025 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $650.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.70, for a total transaction of $520,103.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,387 shares in the company, valued at $18,612,808.90. This represents a 2.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.65, for a total transaction of $239,808.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,456,828. This trade represents a 3.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 423,427 shares of company stock worth $256,996,450. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $608.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $358.61 and a 52-week high of $638.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $594.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $554.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.84. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.55% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The firm had revenue of $40.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 22.68 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.42%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

