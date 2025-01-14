Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 13th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.238 per share on Thursday, February 6th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Snam’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Snam Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SNMRY traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $8.89. 172,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,132. Snam has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $10.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Snam in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Snam Company Profile

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure. The company operates through Transportation, Storage, Regasification, Energy Transition, and other segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services; and owns and manages liquified natural gas (LNG) regasification plants.

