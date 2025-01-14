Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 156.4% from the December 15th total of 3,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on Society Pass from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Society Pass Stock Up 0.9 %

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Society Pass stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Society Pass Incorporated ( NASDAQ:SOPA Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.73% of Society Pass as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Society Pass stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,728. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.18. Society Pass has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $3.95.

Society Pass Company Profile

Society Pass Incorporated acquires and operates fintech and e-commerce platforms and mobile applications for consumers and merchants in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, the United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It operates through Online Grocery and Food and Groceries Deliveries, Digital marketing, Online ticketing and reservation, Telecommunications Reseller, e-Commerce, and Merchant Point of Sale segments.

Featured Stories

