Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 156.4% from the December 15th total of 3,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on Society Pass from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.
Read Our Latest Report on SOPA
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Society Pass Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of Society Pass stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,728. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.18. Society Pass has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $3.95.
Society Pass Company Profile
Society Pass Incorporated acquires and operates fintech and e-commerce platforms and mobile applications for consumers and merchants in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, the United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It operates through Online Grocery and Food and Groceries Deliveries, Digital marketing, Online ticketing and reservation, Telecommunications Reseller, e-Commerce, and Merchant Point of Sale segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Society Pass
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- The Fed Is More Likely to Hike Than Cut Rates in 2025
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Investors Navigate Uncertainty by Seeking Refuge in Gold and Oil
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Archer Aviation Shares Slide, Now Bargain Priced for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Society Pass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Society Pass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.