Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP) Trading 28.6% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Southern Empire Resources Corp. (CVE:SMP – Get Free Report) were up 28.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 119,895 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 160,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Southern Empire Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$3.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04.

Southern Empire Resources Company Profile

Southern Empire Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metals and mineral resources in North America. It explores for gold deposits. The company was formerly known as Owl Capital Corp. and changed its name to Southern Empire Resources Corp. in March 2018. Southern Empire Resources Corp.

