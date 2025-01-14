SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 100.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD opened at $245.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.59. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $183.78 and a 1-year high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

