SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Sold by Sharper & Granite LLC

Sharper & Granite LLC reduced its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 98.0% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSK opened at $32.41 on Tuesday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $36.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.48.

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.