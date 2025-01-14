SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZUS) Short Interest Down 40.0% in December

SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZUS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ NZUS traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.42. The company had a trading volume of 84 shares, compared to its average volume of 398. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.00. SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF has a 12-month low of $26.78 and a 12-month high of $34.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75 and a beta of -1.10.

The SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NZUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that are compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

