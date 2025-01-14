SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Holdings Lifted by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDYG. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 37,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management LLC now owns 95,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,296,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 57,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 548,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,678,000 after acquiring an additional 60,545 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDYG opened at $87.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.55 and its 200-day moving average is $87.64. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $95.51.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

