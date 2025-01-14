SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stake Reduced by Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 192,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $25,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ehrlich Financial Group grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 162.0% in the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $129.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $121.52 and a 12-month high of $144.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.91.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.