Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII) Short Interest Update

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SVII. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,012,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after acquiring an additional 582,688 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 863.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 613,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 78.0% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,101,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,237,000 after buying an additional 482,767 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 14.9% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 730,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,207,000 after buying an additional 94,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. increased its stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 3,239.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 51,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 50,303 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

SVII remained flat at $11.26 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,831. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.24.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

