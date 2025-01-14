STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG) Short Interest Up 2,600.0% in December

STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 2,600.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

STF Tactical Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

TUG stock opened at $33.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.90 million, a P/E ratio of 35.32 and a beta of -1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.87. STF Tactical Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $36.83.

STF Tactical Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $1.6048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th.

About STF Tactical Growth ETF

The STF Tactical Growth ETF (TUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term capital growth by allocating its exposure to US equity and fixed income securities based on proprietary signals. The fund is actively managed TUG was launched on May 19, 2022 and is managed by STF.

