StockNews.com Downgrades Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) to Sell

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHMI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.78. The company had a trading volume of 125,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,388. The company has a market cap of $87.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.28. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $3.99.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $14.33 million for the quarter. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 15.18% and a negative net margin of 60.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHMI. Members Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $665,000. Institutional investors own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

(Get Free Report)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.