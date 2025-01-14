Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Stock Price Down 0% – Here’s Why

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Free Report) fell 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.22 and last traded at $4.24. 28,255 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 27,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on Surge Energy in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 9.82%. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.97%.

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

