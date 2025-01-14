TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 181,400 shares, an increase of 474.1% from the December 15th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of TC Biopharm from $5.60 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBP opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.15. TC Biopharm has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $26.16.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an allogeneic unmodified gamma-delta T cell therapy product under Phase 2/3 trails for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat viral infections as well as cancers.

