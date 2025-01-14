Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the December 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Teijin Price Performance

TINLY traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.43. 779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.17. Teijin has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $10.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.98.

About Teijin

Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers aramid fibers and polyethylene materials; carbon fibers, composite materials, and oxidized PAN fibers; polycarbonate sheets and films; high-density polyethylene porous films and materials; and microporous films.

