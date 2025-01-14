Telsey Advisory Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Stock Price

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.40% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

a.k.a. Brands Stock Up 15.8 %

Institutional Trading of a.k.a. Brands

Shares of a.k.a. Brands stock opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $206.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.40. a.k.a. Brands has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $33.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in a.k.a. Brands stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.29% of a.k.a. Brands worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers streetwear apparel, dresses, tops, bottoms, shoes, headwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Petal & Pup, Culture Kings, and mnml brands.

