Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 395.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Tesla by 60.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 168.8% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 263.2% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Up 2.2 %

TSLA stock opened at $403.31 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.50, a PEG ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $15,138,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,563,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,164,540.60. This represents a 3.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total transaction of $34,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,508. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 621,886 shares of company stock valued at $213,451,751. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.60.

Read Our Latest Report on TSLA

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.