The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, an increase of 434.1% from the December 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In other The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,441 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $110,570.19. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,857,340 shares in the company, valued at $19,669,230.60. This trade represents a 0.57 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $30,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 312,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,460.68. The trade was a 0.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 76,643 shares of company stock valued at $780,787 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 225,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,056,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 995.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 55,282 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 129,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.64. The company had a trading volume of 49,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,204. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

