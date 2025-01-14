The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Announces $0.05 Dividend

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 14th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE GUT opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $6.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average of $5.53.

About The Gabelli Utility Trust

Further Reading

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

