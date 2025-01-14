The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Announces $0.05 Dividend

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 14th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSE GUT opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $6.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average of $5.53.
About The Gabelli Utility Trust
