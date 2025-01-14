The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Price Target to $400.00

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CSWI. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $466.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CSW Industrials from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSW Industrials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.67.

CSWI stock opened at $365.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $390.29 and its 200-day moving average is $350.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 49.71 and a beta of 0.85. CSW Industrials has a 1 year low of $203.83 and a 1 year high of $436.50.

In other news, Director Robert M. Swartz sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.65, for a total value of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,443.35. This trade represents a 1.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Don Sullivan sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.15, for a total value of $760,749.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,925,768.60. This represents a 6.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,581 shares of company stock worth $2,174,454 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in CSW Industrials by 71.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 612,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,486,000 after purchasing an additional 255,849 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 577,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,420,000 after buying an additional 9,781 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,536,000 after buying an additional 26,728 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,595,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 3.8% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 203,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,616,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

