The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target to $9.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on JELD. Barclays lowered their target price on JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

NYSE JELD opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.16. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). JELD-WEN had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $934.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. JELD-WEN’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at JELD-WEN

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $841,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,259,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,787,347.60. The trade was a 0.91 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 885,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,452,000 over the last three months. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JELD-WEN

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

