The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Short Interest Update

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 324,100 shares, a growth of 86.8% from the December 15th total of 173,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Oncology Institute Price Performance

Shares of TOI opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.33. Oncology Institute has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $2.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oncology Institute

In related news, Director Brad Hively purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.17 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 616,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,848.01. This trade represents a 68.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncology Institute

Oncology Institute Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oncology Institute stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Oncology Institute, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TOI Free Report ) by 190.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,382 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Oncology Institute worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services.

