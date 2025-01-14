The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $668,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $569,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 185,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,898,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,583,000 after acquiring an additional 201,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays cut shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.75.

NYSE:PG opened at $158.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $146.28 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 47,847 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $8,604,804.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,189,463.68. This trade represents a 54.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $338,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,110. This represents a 12.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,439 shares of company stock worth $13,317,460 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

