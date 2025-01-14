The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Global Financial Private Client LLC

Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,122 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TJX opened at $119.96 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.35 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $134.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

