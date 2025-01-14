TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Short Interest Update

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decrease of 43.7% from the December 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 275,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Down 5.5 %

TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.55. TherapeuticsMD has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $2.75.

Institutional Trading of TherapeuticsMD

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TherapeuticsMD stock. Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 636,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,282 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP owned 5.52% of TherapeuticsMD worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

