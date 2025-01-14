Thomasville National Bank Sells 3,122 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Thomasville National Bank decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,092,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382,010 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 603.8% during the third quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,732,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,192 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $105,980,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,856,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,822,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEM opened at $40.81 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.48 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.57.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

