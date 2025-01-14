Thomasville National Bank Sells 499 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Thomasville National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $94.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.64 and a 200 day moving average of $96.74. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $75.22 and a one year high of $105.18.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 74.55%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price (down previously from $109.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

