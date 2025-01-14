Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TDWRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TDWRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 158.1% from the December 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.3 days.

Tidewater Renewables Trading Up 1.8 %

Tidewater Renewables stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,950. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34. Tidewater Renewables has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $6.30.

Tidewater Renewables Company Profile

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade counterparties, existing customers, government entities, Indigenous groups, and others in the transportation, utilities, refining, marketing, and power industries.

