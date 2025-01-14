Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TDWRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TDWRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 158.1% from the December 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.3 days.
Tidewater Renewables Trading Up 1.8 %
Tidewater Renewables stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,950. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34. Tidewater Renewables has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $6.30.
Tidewater Renewables Company Profile
