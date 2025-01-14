Tikehau Capital (OTCMKTS:TKKHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tikehau Capital (OTCMKTS:TKKHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the December 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tikehau Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKKHF remained flat at C$21.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.56. Tikehau Capital has a 12-month low of C$21.53 and a 12-month high of C$25.36.

Tikehau Capital Company Profile

Featured Stories

Tikehau Capital is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in providing a full range of financing products including senior secured loans, equity, senior debt, unitranche, mezzanine, and preferred shares. The firm seeks to make early stage, mezzanine, and turnaround investments and manage long-term capital for institutional and private investors in various asset classes including credit, listed, private equity, and real estate.

