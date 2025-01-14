Tikehau Capital (OTCMKTS:TKKHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tikehau Capital (OTCMKTS:TKKHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the December 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Tikehau Capital Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TKKHF remained flat at C$21.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.56. Tikehau Capital has a 12-month low of C$21.53 and a 12-month high of C$25.36.
Tikehau Capital Company Profile
