Timothy Eugene Sullivan Sells 2,170 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 2,170 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $62,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,470. This trade represents a 2.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $27.69. 1,695,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610,431. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 0.94. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $71.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.36.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $196.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.00 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

APLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on APLS

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.