Tlwm Has $990,000 Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Tlwm lifted its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Tlwm’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRVL. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 1,481.8% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $115.15 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $126.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.31. The stock has a market cap of $99.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.73, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.12%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.65, for a total transaction of $613,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,121.35. This trade represents a 13.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $282,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,791,778. The trade was a 9.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,967,670. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRVL. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.68.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

