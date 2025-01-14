Tlwm Purchases 1,315 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Tlwm boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 0.3% of Tlwm’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Tlwm’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its stake in Bank of America by 525.9% in the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.0 %

BAC stock opened at $45.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.27. The company has a market cap of $345.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.27 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 37.82%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.