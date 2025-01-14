Tlwm Purchases 1,315 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Tlwm boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 0.3% of Tlwm’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Tlwm’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its stake in Bank of America by 525.9% in the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.
BAC stock opened at $45.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.27. The company has a market cap of $345.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.27 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 37.82%.
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.
