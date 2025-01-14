TPG Financial Advisors LLC Has $206,000 Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,548,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 4,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,488. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TT opened at $376.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $84.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.81 and a fifty-two week high of $422.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $396.63 and a 200-day moving average of $372.12.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $478.00 to $476.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $414.43.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

