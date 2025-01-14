TPG Financial Advisors LLC Sells 140 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.6% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 3,101,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,189,000 after acquiring an additional 312,321 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 715,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,323,000 after purchasing an additional 197,541 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,185,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,163,000 after purchasing an additional 105,947 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14,054.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 83,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,405,000 after purchasing an additional 83,204 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 111.4% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,491,000 after purchasing an additional 76,807 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VOT opened at $256.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $262.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.93. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $211.58 and a 12 month high of $275.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

