Traders Buy High Volume of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Put Options (NYSEARCA:UUP)

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 10,075 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 318% compared to the average volume of 2,409 put options.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Price Performance

Shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,161,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,920. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average of $29.05. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund has a 1-year low of $27.56 and a 1-year high of $30.69.

Get Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UUP. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 505.6% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 74,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 62,124 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the third quarter valued at $1,127,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,627,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 42,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 12,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.