Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Shares Bought by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) by 76.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Transcat were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Transcat by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 907,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $109,561,000 after acquiring an additional 137,830 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 22.1% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 409,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,455,000 after purchasing an additional 74,169 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 8.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 511,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,798,000 after purchasing an additional 38,774 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Transcat by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 196,838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,558,000 after buying an additional 34,947 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Transcat by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after buying an additional 17,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Transcat in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Transcat from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Transcat from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Transcat in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

TRNS opened at $103.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.78. The stock has a market cap of $952.00 million, a P/E ratio of 52.27 and a beta of 0.71. Transcat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.29 and a 1-year high of $147.12.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). Transcat had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $67.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

