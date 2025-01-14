Traveka Wealth LLC Has $384,000 Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Traveka Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 611 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in Intuit by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in Intuit by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 7,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $613.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $649.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $637.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $557.29 and a 52 week high of $714.78. The firm has a market cap of $171.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.25.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 40.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.82, for a total transaction of $48,136,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,378,105 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,595,351.10. The trade was a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.28, for a total transaction of $667,583.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,337.92. This represents a 36.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,014 shares of company stock worth $188,992,187 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Scotiabank began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $712.00 to $722.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $737.44.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

