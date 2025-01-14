Traveka Wealth LLC Purchases 1,276 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Traveka Wealth LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 77.1% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSM. Barclays raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $201.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $222.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 39.10%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.72 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.5484 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.10%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

