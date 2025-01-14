Traveka Wealth LLC Takes $209,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Traveka Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 949 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1,054.5% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $774,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,928. This represents a 12.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.88.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $217.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $201.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $162.62 and a 1-year high of $239.35.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.23%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

