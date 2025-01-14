Traveka Wealth LLC Takes Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Traveka Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $430.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $504.88.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:MSI opened at $457.10 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $314.08 and a 52-week high of $507.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market cap of $76.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.07, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $478.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $446.26.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 251.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.75%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

