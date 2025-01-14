Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 67.6% from the December 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Stock Performance

TRINL traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $25.14. The company had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,350. Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $25.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average of $25.19.

Get Trinity Capital Inc. - 7.00% No alerts:

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%.

About Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No

high-growth venture capital-backed companies turn to trinity capital investment (trinity) as a preferred option for venture loans and equipment leases to fuel their growth and extend their runway. since 2008, trinity has worked closely with leading venture capital firms and their respective portfolio companies to offer valuable support, enhanced flexibility and competitive venture debt financing solutions to customers with distinctive needs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Inc. - 7.00% No Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital Inc. - 7.00% No and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.