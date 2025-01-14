Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stake Increased by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter worth $1,111,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 71,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 15,230 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 48.2% in the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,932,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,957,000 after acquiring an additional 299,196 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.89.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $229,429.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,246 shares in the company, valued at $519,565.20. This trade represents a 30.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 34,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,659,780.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,576,860.56. This represents a 5.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TFC stock opened at $43.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $34.23 and a 1 year high of $49.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.