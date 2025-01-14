Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $695,000 Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,094 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Shell were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,061 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,632 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SHEL opened at $64.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.96. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $60.15 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Shell’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.50 to $79.80 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

