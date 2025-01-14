Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Increases Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Up 5.0 %

VLO stock opened at $133.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.75. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $116.84 and a 52 week high of $184.79.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $32.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VLO. Bank of America began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

