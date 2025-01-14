Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 565,160 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 434,756 shares.The stock last traded at $6.79 and had previously closed at $6.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average of $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,411 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

